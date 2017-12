Roger and Darlene (Stiles) Bontrager of Greenville will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on December 23.

They are the parents of Alicia Baughman of Greenville and Eric (Aimee) Bontrager of Elida, Ohio. They also have four grndchildren: Zach Baughman, Alison Baughman, Katie Baughman and Emily Bontrager.