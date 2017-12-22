Lacys to celebrate 60th anniversary

Rev. Dr. R. Gwinn Lacy and Miki Kirk Lacy will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on December 28. They were married in the Christian Tabernacle in Dayton, Ohio by Dr. Sydney Correll.

They have daughter, Patti Blosser of Beamsville, Ohio and a son, Russell Brian of Seabeck, Washington. They have two grandsons: Patrick Harsh (Lynette) of Beamsville and Matthew (Jena) of Troy, Ohio. They have a grandaughter, Victoria of Washington. Great-grandchildren: LindaAnn (Dan) Gahret, Rebecca Harsh amd Patrick Tyler Harsh of Beamsville and Haley Harsh of Troy.

They moved to Greenville in June 2016 from Cincinnati, Ohio where Dr. Lacy served as Chaplain at Mercy Health Systems and pastor at the Korean Madisonville United Methodist Church. Miki served as the executive administrative assistant to the administrator of the Women’s Crisis Center of Covington, Kentucky.