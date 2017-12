The family of Ruby Ludwig invite you to join us to extend birthday wishes to her on this special 90th birthday. An open house is planned for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 from 1-4 p.m. at Oakland Church of the Brethren, 8058 Horatio-Harris Creek Rd, Bradford, OH 45308. “Your presence will be Mom’s present,” said family.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Ludwigopenhouse.jpg