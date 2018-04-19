Hoblit celebrating 90th birthday

Clifford E. Hoblit is celebrating his 90th birthday!

He was born in the Lewisburg, Ohio area on April 25, 1928 and later moved to Darke County and attended Monroe High School in Pitsburg, Ohio. He is a Korean War Veteran and retired from General Motors.

After retirement he and his wife Mary Esther served as eminent members of the San Diego Carnival Class Club and traveled throughout the United States doing research. His research was published in 1996 in a club newsletter and distributed throughout the country. He has a great love of Genealogy and has spent many hours working on it throughout his lifetime.

After retirement he lived in Arizona until his wife passed. He returned home to Darke County in 2005 to be close to his family and special friends.