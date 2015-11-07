O’Bryan-Durr

William O’Bryan and the late Mary O’Bryan of Fairfield, Ohio, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lisa Carol O’Bryan, to Michael Roy Durr, son of Carol Durr and the late Allan Durr of Greenville.

The bride-elect graduated from Fairfield High School and obtained a bachelor of science degree from the University of Cincinnati where she is employed as a director of business affairs.

Her fiance graduated from Greenville Senior High School and went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Cincinnati. He became a licensed CPA and is an accounting manager for a local agency.

The couple met while working together, and, after several years, loved bloomed. They are planning a December wedding to be held at St. Aloysius Chapel. The couple will spend their honeymoon in Hawaii and will reside in Cincinnati.