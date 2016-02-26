Dinner a ‘roaring’ success!

VERSAILLES — The Roaring Twenties were celebrated in style recently as the Versailles Area Historical Society hosted its annual Winter Gala.

From all the dolls and their gangster men, a grand time was had. The history of prohibition in the area was shared with funny stories and even the techniques used for making and distributing bootleg. It was said that the great gangster, Al Capone said he had the best French booze money could buy. The government thought Paris, France, but we know he was talking Frenchtown, Ohio!

Guests were greeted by several cars of the mid-1920s.

“Inside was Maud’s Funeral Parlor a rouse for the real action, but if you knew the pass word you could meet Babe at the Shady Rest, where the Jazz, featuring Ron and Elaine Marchal and Elaine’s sister Nancy was hot,” said a spokesperson. “But to cool you down their was prohibition punch and cocktails including the Mary Pickford and Bee’s Knees to name a few. Cold cut, cheese and olives were the appetizers right from ‘The Great Gatsby.’ The hall was transformed into the feel of the Speak Easys that dotted the back roads of the Darke County. Even a picture of Martin Luther, a German monk, hung in a place of honor above the still and a wheel barrow of the mash used to make the whiskey with Luther’s famous quote regarding drinking where he said ‘sin boldly!’”

The menu came from treats like Mom use to make, served as “blue plate” specials at the original Shady Rest including fresh fruit pie!

The servers along with many guests dressed in the style of the period.

This event serves as one of the main fund-raisers for the museum and its many programs.

“We would like to thank all who attended in support of the museum,” organizers said. “You are appreciated!”

