Civil War Association to visit local parks

GREENVILLE — History comes alive when the Ohio Valley Civil War Association, one of the premier living history units in the country, visits Shawnee Prairie Preserve once again.

On April 30 and May 1, visit the encampment at Shawnee Prairie Preserve on State Route 502 west of Greenville and step back in time. Hear the cannon blast, watch men drill, and smell a soldier’s supper simmering. Daily demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. will include the 35th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Co. G, 66th Illinois Co. G also known as Birge’s Western Sharpshooters, and 1st Ohio Light Artillery Bat. C.

Between demonstrations observe daily life for a Union soldier, discuss the war effort with civilians, or marvel at visiting ladies’ latest fashions. The organization also includes Co. A 1st Battalion 19th US Infantry, US Army Signal Corps, Civil War Civilians, and the 75th OVI Headquarters. The OVCWA has taught at Manassas, Kennesaw Mountain, Stones River, and Gettysburg National Battlefields. In July of 2012 they taught at Shawnee Prairie and in April of 2015 at the Gettysburg Tecumseh Trail hub, and Darke County Parks is proud to welcome them back to Shawnee Prairie again.

This free, family friendly event has something to interest everyone. From the marksman, to the seamstress, the cook to the doctor, and everything in between, come see how all these pursuits unfolded over 150 years ago.

For any questions or more information about this exciting and unique event, please call the nature center at 937- 548-0165, or send an email to info@darkecountyparks.org