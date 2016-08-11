Peace Council House open Saturday

GREENVILLE — Want to learn more about the Treaty of Greenville, about the customs of the Native Americans here 200 years ago, or about the purpose of the council house?

Join a local historian on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 1-3 p.m. at the Anthony Wayne Peace Council House located at Prairie Ridge Meadow Park across from the Garst Museum to find out about these interests and more. Visitors can expect to see gifts from the 12 tribes who signed the treaty as well as many ceremonial items like a turtle shell representing the earth, a talking stick, and the ceremonial fire pits.

“Please remember, out of respect for the tribes who signed the treaty, enter the council house through the east door, with the rising sun, and exit though the west door, with the setting sun,” said a spokesperson.

For questions about this program or any other program offered by the Darke County Parks, stop by the nature center, call 937-548-0165, or email info@darkecountyparks.org.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/08/web1_peacecouncilhouseWEB-1.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA