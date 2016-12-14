Evergreen Christmas set for Saturday

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks invites students in grades 3-6 to join them for the Jr. Naturalists program on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Shawnee Prairie Preserve on State Route 502 west of Greenville.

From the sweeping white pine needles to the prickly blue spruce, Christmas conifers come in many different forms.

“We’ll discover why these plants are such a yuletide tradition, how they stay green throughout the year, and the many types right here in Darke County,” said organizers.

The Jr. Naturalists is a series of monthly programs designed to give third- through sixth-grade students hands-on interaction with the natural world and a look at our current and historical place within it. Hikes, games, crafts, and service projects are all a part of this exciting integrated study group. A fee of $3 is charged for the program, and registration is required.

For questions about the Jr. Naturalists program or any other park district programs or to register for the December class, call the park office at 937-548-0165 or email info@darkecountyparks.org.