Posted on by

Chicken dinners to benefit Darke County United Way


Staff report

GREENVILLE — It’s the same question every night … what’s for dinner? How about a delicious Romer’s Chicken Dinner? The Darke County United Way is selling chicken dinners for Wednesday, October 4 with all proceeds benefiting Darke County nonprofit agencies.

The dinner includes Romer’s BBQ chicken, applesauce, potato chips, and a dinner roll.

Tickets are $7.50 and are pre-sale only. Dinners may be picked up between 4 to 6 p.m. at a new location this year. Find us in the former Marsh Parking Lot, 395 Martin Street in Greenville, under the tents. Simply drive through and dinner is ready!

To purchase tickets, stop by the Darke County United Way office located at 207 East Fourth Street in Greenville.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Chicken-BBQ-PRINT.jpgCourtesy photo

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:11 pm |    

Arcanum-Butler FFA program off to extraordinary start

Arcanum-Butler FFA program off to extraordinary start
3:49 pm |    

School shooting survivor Logan Cole tells story at East Main Church of Christ appearance in Greenville

School shooting survivor Logan Cole tells story at East Main Church of Christ appearance in Greenville
10:16 am |    

Center School opens for historical history lesson

Center School opens for historical history lesson
comments powered by Disqus