Sept. 24-30 is Quilt Week in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Towne Squares Quilt Club president Kathy Street, vice-president Chris Stamcoff and program committee chairman Toni Heggie were on hand as Mayor Steve Willman signed a proclamation declaring the week of September 24 to 30, as Quilt Week.

“The lovely quilt shown with them is this years’ charity quilt Amish With a Twist,” said a representative.

Towne Squares Quilt Club was organized in 1980 and is excited to again offer the public an invitation to attend and shop at our 36th Annual Harvest of Quilts quilt show on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30, located in the youth building at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

The show will include quilt displays, a raffle quilt, demonstrations, 12 vendors, door prizes, scissor sharpening, a raffle quilt, and a country store. Food and drink will be available both days provided by Delight Catering.

The highlight of the show will be the quilt auction where the charity quilt will be sold to the lucky highest bidder. Proceeds of the sale this year will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. There will also be many beautiful quilted items auctioned which have been handmade by our members.

Do you have a quilt you would like to display? Those who wish to enter their quilt in the show please contact Toni Heggie at 937-548-0211 for information.

Courtesy photo