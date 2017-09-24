September is Recovery Month

DARKE COUNTY — Recovery Month is an annual observance celebrated every September since 1989, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Problem Gambling Network of Ohio (PGNO) strives to generate awareness, promote education, and be an advocate for quality treatment of problem gamblers in the state of Ohio. All individuals not only in recovery from a gambling addiction but recovery in general, are striving to gain the independence, income, and resources necessary to fully participate in society.

By dialing the Ohio Problem Gambling Hotline, 1-800-589-9966, callers are granted access to useful information, referrals to free counseling, and various other programs. More importantly, on the other end of the phone is a trained professional who specializes in helping people identify resources specific to their needs.

Facts on Ohio Problem Gambling:

Approximately 220,000 Ohioans engage in at-risk gambling with 30,000 engaging in problem gambling behaviors.

Of Ohioans that participate in casino gambling, 8.2 percent are estimated to be at low-risk, moderate risk or meet criteria for problem gambling, compared to 4.8 percent for lottery and 5.1 percent for other gambling.

Ohioans with alcohol or other drug addiction are more likely to have a gambling problem.

Problem gambling rates among teens and young adults have been shown to be 2-3 times that of adults.

Recovery Month spreads the message that prevention works, treatment is effective and people recover. If you or someone you love needs to begin the road to recovery, feel free to call 1-800-589-9966 or visit our website at PGNOhio.org.