Big Bros., Big Sisters announce new board members

DARKE COUNTY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is pleased to announce the newest members on its Board of Trustees.

The newest board members include Mindy Adams who works at KPMG LLP as a certified public accountant; Eric Ambos, a law clerk with the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office; Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield; Jennifer Henke, who works for Upper Valley Career Center as an attendance officer; and Karen Sink, a retired educator.

Returning board members include Peggy Baird, Chad Beanblossom, Cathy Bevan, Velina Bogart, Jane Carroll, Barbara Dulworth, Terri Flood, Keith and Peggy Foutz, Carol Johnston, Lauren Lee, Tom Martin, Mike Rosengarten, Angie Ross, Lesley Schweitzer, Linda Searls, and Greg Zechar.

Board members play an intricate role in ensuring the success of our Big Brothers Big Sisters program. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is to make a positive difference in the lives of children and youth, primarily through a professionally supported, one-to-one relationship with a caring adult, and to assist them in achieving their highest potential as they grow to become confident, competent, and caring individuals, by providing committed volunteers, national leadership, and standards of excellence.

There are currently 15 children in Shelby and Darke Counties waiting to be matched with an adult mentor. If you would like to play a vital role as a role model in a child’s life, please call 937-492-7611 or 937-547-9622.

