Ansonia United Methodist to host pancake day

ANSONIA —The Ansonia United Methodist Men will have their annual Pancake and Whole Hog Sausage Day, Saturday, October 14, 7 a.m. to noon, in the “Gathering Place” at the church. The church is located at the corner of W. High and Pearl streets in Ansonia.

“Come and enjoy all the pancakes you can eat,” said organizers.

The prices are: children ages 6-12, $3.50; children 6 and under, free; adults, $6.50 and carry-outs available for $6.50. During the pancake breakfast, the women of the church will offer a Holiday Bazaar. Craft items and baked goods will be available.