Kitchen Tour successful

ARCANUM — The Arcanun Garden Club recently held a successful fundraiser with its Kitchen Tour of eight area kitchens.

“The event was well attended and showcased kitchens from a variety of eras,” said a representative.

A highlight of the tour was the 1850s kitchen of JoAnne Hill featuring an open, working fireplace and many of the accessory implements expected during that era. In contrast, was the state-of-the-art kitchen of Arcanum Garden Club member Linda Schweiterman and the ’50s themed kitchen of the former Corner Restaurant.

Other kitchens showcasing recent major remodels were those of Garden Club members Jenny Quigney and Amy Jeffers. Additional contemporary kitchens on the tour were those of Janell Claudy, Charlotte Mitchell and club member Abby Cutright.

Proceeds from the Kitchen Tour will be used to further the club’s mission of beautifying the Arcanum community.

“We welcome new members to join us in this mission, as we have fun together,” said a representative. “Contact Anita Troutwine, president at 937-692-8202 or another club member to indicate an interest in joining.”