Community Christmas Drive continues through weekend

DARKE COUNTY — The 2017 Darke County Community Christmas Drive is going well, though with just one weekend left it’s hoped that it will finish strong in order to meet or exceed last year’s totals.

After the first three weekends a total of $14,848.58 has been collected. Last year $30,427.75 was given which went to help the good work of FISH, Community Unity, the Grace Resurrection Community Center and the Faith United Methodist Food Bank in Arcanum, the Ansonia United Methodist Food Bank and the Castine Area Food Bank.

No money is paid to any of the volunteers and all of the proceeds remain in Darke County.

The efforts will continue on Friday and Saturday, December 22 and 23. At most of the 11 locations donations will be gratefully accepted between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Churches helping with the “bell ringing” include Coletown Christian, Greenville Missionary, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, St. Paul’s Lutheran, St. Paul’s Episcopal, Bible Fellowship, First United Methodist, Stelvideo Christian, East Zion, Trinity Wesleyan, Greenville Church of Brethren, Evangelical United Methodist, First Presbyterian, Beamsville Christian, Fort Jefferson, Cedar Grove, New Madison United Methodist and First Universalist Church in New Madison.

The Castine Church of the Brethren, the Arcanum Lion’s Club and Faith United Methodist help with the effort in Arcanum while various churches help in Ansonia. Organizations helping out include the Greenville Lion’s Club and the Greenville National Bank in addition to the Rotary and the Kiwanis who cover all 10 days of the drive. Also collecting funds every day of the drive are the Oakland Church of the Brethren, St. John’s Lutheran Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

“The work of all of these volunteers is greatly appreciated,” said a representative.

Besides the various locations around the area, donations can also be made to the “Darke County Community Christmas Drive” at P.O. Box 433, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or by dropping off a donation to Community Christmas Drive Treasurer Mike Boyer at the main branch of the Greenville National Bank. Any questions about the drive can be directed to Co-Chairman Joseph Soley at 937-547-0533.