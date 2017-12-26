Posted on by

Versailles FCCLA collects for veterans


Versailles Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) recently held a Veterans drive for students in grades fifth-eighth. A total of 2,371 items were collected to help the veterans. Mrs. Keiser’s class had the highest average of 20.1 items, and will be treated to a pizza party during lunch, a school representative said.


Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

