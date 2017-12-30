Union City woman hospitalized after car wreck

DARKE COUNTY — A Union City, Indiana, woman was hospitalized after crashing her car into a utility pole Friday morning.

On December 29, 2017, at approximately 11:21 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded to the 8400 block of State Route 49 on a report of a one-vehicle injury crash into a utility pole.

Investigation revealed the woman, Okay Marie Newbauer, 19, was driving northbound on State Route 49 in her red 2000 Chevy Cavalier and may have fallen asleep, driving off the right side of the roadway into the ditch and colliding and shearing off a utility pole with the passenger side of her vehicle.

Newbauer was transported to Wayne HealthCare in Greenville, then later transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to be treated for injuries. Newbauer was reportedly wearing her seat belt.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.