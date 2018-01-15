Triumphant Christian Center to host concert

GREENVILLE — The Northmen and Cathy will be coming to Greenville for an appearance at Triumphant Christian Center Sunday, January 21 at 6 p.m.

Alan Godsey, his wife Cathy Godsey and singer/comedian Brad Luzadder have been singing Southern Gospel style Christian music for over 25 years. They host The Northern Gospel Singing Convention, Annual Winter Singfest and Homecoming Anniversary Concerts as well as sponsoring several Gospel Cruises. They have had 12 top 40 singles and have appeared in concerts in 40 states including Alaska and Hawaii.

Pastor Shilot and the congregation of Triumphant Christian Center invite the community to this free evening of praise and worship at 1129 South Towne Court.