Bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent comes to Greenville

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will present bluegrass singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Rhonda Vincent and her band The Rage at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, January 20.

The third of DCCA’s 2017-2018 Artists Series concerts, the show begins at 8 p.m. “Rightfully known as ‘Queen of Bluegrass,’ Rhonda Vincent and her award-winning voice reach beyond the boundaries of bluegrass to power a show that thrills lovers of music from any genre,” said DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins. “And her band, The Rage, includes some of the greatest musicians in the world. DCCA is truly pleased to bring these outstanding artists to our community.”

A fifth generation musician, Rhonda Vincent’s musical career started at age five when she sang gospel songs with her family’s band and continued throughout her childhood as she mastered playing several instruments including mandolin and fiddle, recording her very first single in 1970 when she was only eight years old. The Missouri native has since been named Female Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association several times as well as IBMA’s Entertainer of the Year in 2001.

Rhonda’s band, The Rage, consists of Aaron McDaris, who has been called the premier banjo player in the world of Bluegrass music. Other members of The Rage include fiddler Hunter Berry, who is not only a top-rated musician, but also Rhonda Vincent’s son-in-law, and dobro player Brent Burke, the first person to ever receive a B.A. in Bluegrass Music. Multi-instrumentalist Mickey Harris, a thirteen-year member of the band, also sings any and all vocal parts, a skill also possessed by Josh Williams who also plays almost every instrument well.

Don and Mary Jane Dietrich, Coppock-Hole Trust, The Bistro Off Broadway, Greenville National Bank, and Greenville V.F.W. Post #7262 are sponsoring the concert by Rhonda Vincent and the Rage. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives operating support from the Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial as well as funding from the Ketrow Foundation and Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show.

Very few seats remain for this show; however, tickets may be reserved by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or dcca@centerforarts.net, or purchased at DCCA’s office located within Greenville Public Library or online at www.CenterForArts.net