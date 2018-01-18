VFW Post 7262 sponsors DCCA presentation

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Center for the Arts recognizes Greenville VFW Post 7262 as a Spotlight Sponsor, for their contribution to the DCCA 2017-2018 season and the upcoming presentation of Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall, Saturday, January 20.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, “DCCA is grateful for Greenville VFW Post 7262’s sponsorship, which helps enable our efforts to provide culturally enriching experiences for the citizens of our community.”

VFW Post 7262 was organized in May 26, 1946 by 208 founding members. In 1975 the Post moved to its current location that is owned by the Post. In 1987 the Veteran Memorial Park was established. Besides the Post members, the Post is fortunate to also include Men’s Auxiliary, Ladies Auxiliary and the Booster members. After 70 years, the Post is still giving back to the community and serving fellow Veterans.

Darke County Center for the Arts continues their 2017-2018 season with bluegrass singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhonda Vincent and her band The Rage.

“Rightfully known as ‘Queen of Bluegrass,’ Rhonda Vincent and her award-winning voice reach beyond the boundaries of bluegrass to power a show that thrills lovers of music from any genre,” said DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins. “And her band, The Rage, includes some of the greatest musicians in the world. DCCA is truly pleased to bring these outstanding artists to our community.”

The concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Rhonda’s band, The Rage, consists of Aaron McDaris, who has been called the premier banjo player in the world of Bluegrass music. Other members of The Rage include fiddler Hunter Berry, who is not only a top-rated musician, but also Rhonda Vincent’s son-in-law, and dobro player Brent Burke, the first person to ever receive a B.A. in Bluegrass Music. Multi-instrumentalist Mickey Harris, a 13-year member of the band, also sings any and all vocal parts, a skill also possessed by Josh Williams who also plays almost every instrument well.

Don and Mary Jane Dietrich, Coppock-Hole Trust, The Bistro Off Broadway, Greenville National Bank, are also sponsoring the concert by Rhonda Vincent and the Rage. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives operating support from the Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial as well as funding from the Ketrow Foundation and Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show.

Very few seats remain for this show; however, tickets may be purchased by contacting the DCCA Office at 937-547-0908 or online at www.CenterForArts.net.