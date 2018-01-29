Ohio Township Day celebrated by the Darke County Township Association

DARKE COUNTY — On February 1, Darke County Township Association, (DCTA), representing 20 townships, will join Ohio’s other townships and residents by celebrating Ohio Township Day. This day has been set aside to recognize the hard work and dedication of township trustees and fiscal officers and to promote grassroots government in general.

The first form of government in Ohio, the township remains one of the most efficient and economical government institutions in the state. The 1,308 townships across the state serve nearly 45 percent of Ohio’s population. Townships provide many services to their residents. Road maintenance, fire protection, cemetery, zoning/land use planning and providing parks and recreation are only a small sample of a township’s responsibilities!

Informational brochures and a video on the functions and history of township government can be requested by our local junior and senior high schools for use in their government classes to help further educate students about the history and functions of township government.

The Darke County Township Association holds quarterly meetings and has two additional special functions each year. Anyone interested in local government is invited to attend.

For further information please contact Justine Hines,/DCTA President 937-459-7963 or Debbie Kuhnle/DCTA Secretary 937-548-5567 or one of your township trustees.