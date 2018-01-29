Brunch with Bob returns to KitchenAid Experience in February

GREENVILLE — State of the Heart Care and KitchenAid Experience’s popular cooking class for bereaved men, Brunch With Bob, is returning for a six-week series beginning Monday, February 5 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in downtown Greenville.

The free class, which will be held at KitchenAid Experience on 423 South Broadway St, aims to teach recently widowed men new skills in the kitchen and easy recipes while also sharing their experiences with grief.

Brunch with Bob began several years ago with its founder, Bob Marchal, using the class as a way to allow grieving men in the community to share their experiences with one another while also learning vital kitchen skills such as preserving leftovers and using various kitchen equipment they may never have had to use before. When Marchal passed away last January, KitchenAid Experience decided to reintroduce the class to the public with help from State of the Heart Care and Oliver Floyd Funeral Home.

“During each class, the men will get to watch a member of the KitchenAid Experience staff prepare a breakfast dish, lunch dish, dinner dish and sometimes even a dessert. The men will get to sample each dish and receive copies of the recipes to take home with them,” State of the Heart Care Bereavement Coordinator Sarah Depoy said. “An important takeaway for the men attending this grief support group is that they will gain a friendship with the others attending the group as they share their experience of the loss of loved ones.”

Reservations for this in-demand class are filling up quickly; to reserve your spot, call State of the Heart Care at 937-548-2999.