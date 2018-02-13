Craft Beer eductaion series at library

GREENVILLE — When it comes to beers from the British Isles, classic styles from Great Britain like Pale Ale, IPA, Porter, and Bitter are what most often come to mind. Beer styles from Ireland and Scotland often get overlooked, but these verdant lands steeped in history have plenty to offer the discerning beer drinker. While often harder to track down, Irish and Scottish beer styles are unique and delicious and worth the hunt.

In this class, the hidden history of Irish and Scottish brewing traditions will be discussed. The Craft Beer Education Series is lead by David Nilsen, beer journalist and Certified Cicerone. Nilsen will guide attendees through a tasting of five beer styles, explaining the history and unique ingredients and brewing processes of each.

The events will be at the Greenville Public Library Thursday, February 22 and Thursday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. each night. Both classes are identical, and attendees may only register for one class.

Craft Beer Education Series classes are free, but seats are limited and registration is required. Please call the Library at 548-3915 to reserve a seat.