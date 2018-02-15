Anna Bier Gallery presents inaugural Elementary Art Exhibit

GREENVILLE — The Anna Bier Gallery will present its first Darke County K-6 Elementary Art Exhibit on Sunday, February 18, with Open House from 12 to 2 p.m.

Art teachers from Darke County public schools, DeColores Montessori, St. Mary’s School and the local home school community were invited to creatively challenge their students with varying art projects over the past few months. Each teacher was then asked to select and submit the best works from their students to be juried in the Anna Bier Gallery Elementary Exhibit. Certificates will be awarded to over 90 exhibitors with cash prizes awarded to the top three placements in each grade.

The history of Anna Bier dates back to the early 1900s. She was an art teacher for much of her life, dedicated to inspiring our youth by encouraging free expression through the world of visual arts. Upon her death, Miss Bier’s charitable spirit lived on. She willed her home and all of its contents to the future hope that Greenville would become “a place where people of all colors, all creeds, and all walks of life could work for the development of artistic skills and higher cultural standards for their community.” The mission of the Anna Bier Art Gallery is to continue that vision while raising awareness of the visual arts. This Elementary Exhibit is a pure reflection of the young artists in our community and all of the amazing teachers and supporters who have encouraged them.

“The Anna Bier Gallery would like to express our deepest gratitude to all those who have made this event possible. These gracious organizations and sponsors include: the Ami McClurkin Community Fund, the Darke County Foundation, Thomas H. Graber II and the Ketrow Foundation, and Steve and Eileen Litchfield. We would also like to thank the small businesses in our community for the services they provide in helping bring this together: artwork mounted by Granny’s Corner Frame Shop; promotional postcards and award certificates printed by Rapid Printing. Thank you all so much!,” said Executive Director Tamera McNulty.

All exhibits are free to the public. Gallery hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment. Please contact McNulty with any questions or comments. Feel free to visit the Facebook page for more information.