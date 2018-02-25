Meet local young author at library

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Public Library welcomes young adult author Julie Kramer for an “Author Share & Sign” program on Tuesday, February 27 at 6 p.m.

Kramer, a senior at Ansonia High School, will discuss her experiences writing and publishing her first novel The Science of Dragons. She will also share excerpts from her book and have copies to autograph and sell.

“This is a opportunity for aspiring young adult and adult writers to meet with Julie and discuss the writing and publishing process,” said organizers.

Light refreshments will be served.