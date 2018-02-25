Redeemed Trio to perform at Pitsburg church

PITSBURG — The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will present Redeemed Trio in concert on Sunday, March 4 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road, Arcanum, OH. Refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the concert.

The trio consists of: Pastor Gary Bayes (baritone) started Redeemed Trio 13 years ago. Pastor Gary retired in 1999 for the secular world to become a staff pastor at Montgomery Assembly of God church. After 3 years there he became the Administrative Pastor at Christian Life Center Church in West Chester, Ohio for 6 years. He also sang with The Townesmen Quartet along with Barney McFadden. It has been his life-long dream to minister in Southern Gospel Music and Redeemed Trio has been a big part of this dream come true.

Barney McFadden (lead) has ministered in Southern Gospel Music since he was a teenager. He was raised in southern Indiana and began singing by filling in when a member of The Churchmen quartet became ill. After singing with them for several years, he formed his own trio, The Majestics. Barney’s full time occupation was a tool and die maker but was able to sing and travel on weekends and back to work on Monday morning. Moving to Ohio because of his job, he formed The Victors Quartet. He also sang with The Townesmen Quartet and The McFadden’s with his wife and son.

Dale Boreing (tenor) has enjoyed singing and playing in church, where his love for Southern Gospel Music and dream to travel in a group began. After marrying his high school sweetheart, he remained involved, and a huge SG fan, for many years while raising his family. It wasn’t until 2009 that his dream came true when Dale was offered the tenor position for the Sonmen Quartet. In 2012 he joined the Mission Quartet where he was blessed to travel nationally for 2 years.