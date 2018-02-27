GREENVILLE — On Saturday, March 3, the 4th Annual Special Olympics fundraising event will be held at Greenville High School to spotlight the Special Olympians with a black tie themed dinner and show.

A Night in Hollywood will showcase the Special Olympics participants by presenting their artistic abilities to the public through a talent show and an art auction. Guests will be provided Hollywood themed refreshments throughout the evening.

There will be many opportunities to give back to Special Olympics throughout A Night in Hollywood with business donations, ticket prices, fun family games and much more. Since this will be the fourth year for this fundraising event made specifically for the Darke County Special Olympics, the goal is $7,000.

“We definitely need EVERYONE’S help!! This event does get our community connected to the Special Olympics in a way that they have never experience before by putting on A Night in Hollywood. Usually, the Special Olympic participants are limited to athletics and on this night…they are our Shining Stars!,” said organizers. “We are aware that the Special Olympians are extremely talented in many ways! So, we would like to give them the opportunity to show off their own unique talents to our community. Our goal is to have all eyes on our special Olympics participants so they may feel like the stars they are.”

To be a guest at A Night in Hollywood, tickets will be available at the door for $5 a piece. Tables may also be purchased for $200. If interested in making a financial donation, please make checks payable to Supply Chain Management at 100 Greenwave Way, Greenville, OH 45331.

For further information, contact Dara Buchy at dbuchy@gcswave.com, 937-548-4188 ext. 1303 or 937-564-8211. The doors will open at 5:15 that night.

“We would love to get as many members of our community as possible involved to share this very special night with us. Hope to see you there!”