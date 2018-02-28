FT. WAYNE, Ind. — If you’re looking for a chance to dance, laugh, shop, and meet new people, look no further than the Fort Wayne Dance for All. This annual event at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana, takes place March 1 – 4, and there’s still time to register! Walk-in guests are welcome, with weekend, daily and nightly dance passes available at the door.

The event boasts some notable achievements, including their status as the largest line dance choreography event in the U.S.; and they continue to emphasize the importance of being an event for all people, regardless of skill level, to learn and enjoy dance. It’s a legacy that comes from co-director Jamie Marshall’s own history as the very first female advanced world champion line dancer.

Marshall and her husband, Barney, took over the event 12 years ago, changing the name from the original “Dance Team Showdown” and “Dance-a-Thon” to “Dance for All” since they describe this as “truly an event for all people to have the opportunity to learn.” In the past decade, the event has grown in attendance to over 750 people from 22 states and throughout Canada.

With an amazing staff and committed attendees, its no wonder this event is a success. Marshall says it’s also a venue that makes a huge difference.

“We love the Grand Wayne. It’s considered one of the most beautiful facilities for dance events in the U.S. The workers know me by name, and I would never consider leaving.”

This year’s event features notable activities such as a Zumba workshop to kick off the event; National Teacher’s Association (NTA) workshop providing certification opportunities; choreography exhibition and coaching; special workshops featuring skills such as T-shirt design and specialized computer skills training and beginners to experienced level classes.

Special guest Rachel Lipsky, winner of the Nashville Pepsi Challenge, will perform live as part of a choreography exhibition. Annual support goes to local and national charities: this year’s gift goes to K-Step 4 Kids: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation

“It’s like throwing a party for 700 of your closest friends over three days,” shares Marshall. “We hope you’ll join us in welcoming Fort Wayne Dance for All, and we are thankful to have them as continued guests!”

Ready to register? Want to learn more? Visit the Fort Wayne Dance for All website for more information. https://www.ftwaynedanceforall.com

Dance for All primary contact: Jamie Marshall at thejamiemarshall@att.net

Grand Wayne primary contact: Kim Kelso at kkelso@grandwayne.com