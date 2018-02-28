DARKE COUNTY — The sap is flowing and the fire is roaring in the Sugar Shack; that means it’s time to enjoy nature’s sweet treat. Saturday, March 3 beginning at 8 a.m. is Maple Sugarin’ at the Prairie!

The Friends of the Parks will once again be serving up a hearty breakfast of waffles, sausage, juice, coffee, and of course, pure maple syrup. Breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and carry out is available. Tickets are available at the door on the day of the breakfast for only $6 for adults and $3 for kids ages 3-12, or presale is available at the Nature Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“This Shawnee Prairie event offers guided tours through history and science to learn the process of turning sap into syrup. After a tour through the woods, visit the sugar shack and warm up in the steam-filled evaporator room as the sap continues countless hours on a boil to reduce it down to syrup. Then head out to the log house and blacksmith shop to visit with the pioneers from 200 years ago and learn historical maple sugar uses. Finally, complete the day at the Nature Center where the gift shop and bake sale will be full of maple goodies for anyone’s sweet tooth!” said organizers.

If you have any questions about this or any other program offered by the Darke County Parks, please call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165 or visit the website at www.darkecountyparks.org