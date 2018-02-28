Newberry Township Cemetery begins clean-up

NEWBERRY TWP. — Spring cemetery clean up will run from March 1 through March 14.

“Please remove all decorations that you wish to save by March 14 in all cemeteries maintained by Newberry Township. The cemetery staff will begin removing old arrangements Thursday, March 15,” said a representative.

New spring arrangements in vases attached to monuments or spring saddles will not be removed. Other new arrangements may be placed March 30.

Newberry Township cemeteries are: Highland – High Street, Covington; Greenville Creek – Buckneck Road, Bradford; Friedens – Corner of Versailles and Bradford-Bloomer Road; Union Church – Union Church Road, Covington; Arnold – State Route 36, Covington; Priest – McMaken Road, Covington; Johnson – State Route 41, Covington and Lutheran Church – Miami-Shelby County Line Road, Covington.

All artificial arrangements must be in a vase, hanging device, or on a monument saddle. Please permanently mark the deceased name and a contact person on the bottom of a saddle so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument. Any arrangement which is a maintenance problem will be disposed.

With mowing season soon approaching, cemetery rules prohibit glass containers, wire, toys and figurines that interfere with mowing and/or trimming. Please be aware of updated rules and regulations.