Hoschouer to present program on Woodland Mausoleums

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Genealogical Society will feature Angela Hoschouer presenting Woodland Mausoleums on Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at Garst Museum .

Woodland Cemetery, founded in Dayton, Ohio, in 1841, is the one of the nation’s five oldest rural garden cemeteries and a unique cultural, botanical and educational resource in the heart of Dayton, Ohio.

“If you drive though Woodland Cemetery you will see magnificent structures with family names carved into the stonework. These family mausoleums not only reflect the men who commissioned the work but the industry in which they served,” said organizers. “Angie will tell us about and show us through power point the architecture and styling of the mausoleums and tell us about the lives lived by the men and women entombed within.”

Some of the families featured are: Huffman, Gagel, Talbott, DeWeese, Schantz, Lowes, Ritty, Nevi, Estabrook, Berk, Turner and Price.

Hoschouer is the Manager of Development and Marketing for Woodland. She is a founding member of the Randolph Township Historical Society, a member of the Ohio Genealogical Society with status as a First Family of Ohio, First Family of Greene County and a member of the Society of Civil War.

This program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served following the presentation as well as the regular meeting of the Society.