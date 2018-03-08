YMCA to host Congressman

GREENVILLE – The YMCA of Darke County will host a “Coffee with Your Congressman” with Rep. Warren Davidson, March 12 from noon to 1 p.m. The event, which was previously postponed due to a government shutdown, will be at the Greenville branch, located at 301 Wagner Ave.

Rep. Davidson will be on hand to meet personally with his local constituents to discuss their legislative interests and concerns, and also inform area residents of the services available to them through his office.

Rep. Davidson is Ohio’s representative from the 8th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was elected to Congress in a special election in June 2016 following the resignation of Rep. John Boehner and retained the seat following the general election that November.

Davidson is a member of the House Freedom Caucus. He also serves on the House Committee on Financial Services, the subcommittee on Monetary Policy and Trade, and the subcommittee on Capital Markets, Securities and Investment.

The event is open to the public. Reservations are not required, but those wishing to attend the event are encouraged to call the Y at 548-3777 to ensure adequate seating and refreshments are available.

The YMCA of Darke County is hosting this event as a public service. No political affiliation or endorsement or support of any political party or candidate should be inferred.