Tickets available for Soup ‘n Bowl

GREENVILLE — Bear’s Mill will be holding its popular Soup ‘N Bowl event on Saturday, March 17.

The Clark Gallery will be converted into a restaurant with tables that seat four, with servers offering two choices of soup, bread and dessert. Each diner can choose a handmade pottery bowl to take home.

“The warm atmosphere will be graced with violin accompaniment by Cassandra Clark,” said Executive Director Marti Goetz.

There will be a 50/50 raffle during each dinner seating. Tickets sell out every year for all three choices of dining times which are: 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The cost to a Member of Bear’s Mill is $25; nonmembers are $30 each. Tickets can be purchased at Bear’s Mill during open hours or by calling 937-548-5112. Winter Hours at Bear’s Mill are: Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

“Donations and volunteers make this important fund-raising event possible. For the fifth year, Ted Abney of The Bistro on Broadway will generously donate the delicious soup, as well as deliver tables and chairs for use during the event,” said Goetz. “The Bakehouse in Troy will bake Rustic Italian bread, and desserts will be furnished by Eikenberry’s, and Janet Wiseman and the Brethren Home Retirement Center.”

Bowls in a variety of styles will be donated by Millrace Potters Collective artists Julie Clark, Rita Wiley, Loretta Wray and Dionne Mayhew. Also donating bowls are potters: Scott Thayer, Ben Deeter, Pat Klopfenstein, Dave Kirschner from Vessels in Dayton, Erin Lambers from Cornell Studio in Butler Township, and Mark and Amy McGraw of Artistic Earth Pottery in Troy.

“The Friends of Bear’s Mill Board and devoted individuals volunteer to serve and clean up for this enjoyable event,” said Goetz.