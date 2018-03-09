Wavaires to perform at Greenville Church of the Brethren

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Wavaires are pleased to perform their 2018 Cantata, “Your Love Awakens Me,” at local churches. On Sunday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m., they will perform at Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.

This year’s cantata contains worship songs from Phil Wickham, Jesus Culture, Hillsong, Passion and Vertical Worship.

There are no admission fees for the church performances.

“The public is cordially invited to attend and support this group of young, talented performers. Be sure to invite your family friends for this special event,” said a representative.

Like and follow Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters on Facebook to receive the latest news and ways to support the G.H.S. Vocal Music program and other events.

