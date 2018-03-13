2018 Darke County Science Day results

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, February 15, 2018, the Fifth Annual Darke County Science Day was held at Greenville High School for Darke County students, grades 5 to 12. One hundred fifty-seven students from Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin-Monroe, DeColores Montessori, Greenville, Tri-Village, and Versailles completed science research projects and presented their findings to area professionals, researchers, and educators.

This event offered students a venue that promotes the development of creative thinking, research and writing skills and career motivation toward the sciences, all in one program. Project topics may be in biology, chemistry, botany, space and earth sciences, computers, zoology, microbiology, biochemistry, physics, engineering, mathematics, medicine and health and behavioral and social science.

Forty-five students received the highest rating of “Superior.” They were: from Ansonia – Daphnie Kies, Marissa Shook, Sarah Riley; from Arcanum – Christian Brumbaugh, Paige Kreusch, Andrew Baker, Alex Weiss, Jenna Beatty, Jenna Haney, Kyle Collins, Kristen Short, Brendin Gillem, Julia McCullough, Madelyn Wogomon, Grace Wooten, Landen Kreusch, Hunter Farmer, Dominic Rhodehamel; from Bradford – Alexis Barhorst; from DeColores Montessori – Katelyn Walters, Jack Marchal, Graham Milligan, Mason Shuttleworth; from Franklin-Monroe – Chase Osterday, Hunter Willoughby, Logan Garber, Alaina Blackburn, Stephanie Dong, Zoe Kellems; from Greenville – Anthony Masso-Rivette, Landon Muhlenkamp, Hayley Maher, Zachary Miller, Ash Williams, Jordan Dill, Alexis Slade, Ella Strawn, Minaxi Pandey, Kelly Witwer, Braydon Fleming, Luke Swensen, Izzy Bowersock, Tessa Fine, Autumn Dicke, Larissa Foureman, Trevor Coppess, Avery Ernst, Skylar Fletcher, Kate Garber, Nick Snyder, Noah Stevens, Marissa Sypolt; from Tri-Village – Calvin Fritz, Alexander Milliff, Angelina Gillespie, Kate Gross, Delanee Gray; from Versailles – Morgan Heitkamp, Alec Barga and Kennedy Hughes.

These students are eligible to go to the District Science Day held at Edison State Community College in Piqua Saturday, March 10. Students receiving a superior at District may go on to the State contest held at The Ohio State University May 12.

Event sponsors donated awards and gift certificates in an amount totaling more than $4,000. Sponsors included: BASF Corporation, Darke County Educational Service Center, Wayne Health Care, Dill Oil Co. and the Dill Family, Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 143, Cargill, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Menke Family, Hatic Family, Premier Health, and the GHS Science Club. More than 60 area professionals and community members volunteered to judge the projects, aided by Darke County science teachers.

Anthony Masso-Rivetti of Greenville High School earned the Grand Prize of $300 from BASF. Sarah Riley from Arcanum High School received the second place award of $150 and Landen Muhlenkamp from Greenville High School received the third place award of $75, also from BASF. Rounding out the top 10 finishers were: Chase Osterday from Franklin-Monroe High School; Kennedy Hughes and Alec Barga from Versailles High School; Christian Brumbaugh from Arcanum High School; Hayley Maher from Greenville High School; Alexis Slade and Ella Strawn from Greenville Middle School.

The students, the Darke County Educational Service Center, and the Greenville Schools Science Department all wish to thank the sponsors and volunteers for making the 2018 Darke County Science Day a successful event. Anyone with questions about the Science Day program should contact Angela McMurry at the Darke County Educational Service Center, 937-548-4915 ext. 221, or Dr. Martin E. English, 1470 West Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371, 937-667-3217, or email info@ohioumvsd.com