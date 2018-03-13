Edison State President to provide State of the College address

PIQUA, Ohio — Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson will hold a State of the College address on Wednesday, April 4, in the Robinson Theater on the Piqua Campus. The event is held annually to inform community members and regional leaders about recent endeavors and future plans of the college.

In her address, Dr. Larson will provide an overview of highlights and accomplishments of the college, define strategic initiatives, and share future opportunities. A continental breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 a.m. with the address beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 9:30 a.m.

The event is offered free of charge and is open to the community. Those interested in attending must RSVP by March 30 to the Edison State Office of Business and Community Partnerships by emailing jslattery@edisonohio.edu