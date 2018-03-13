GHS Career Tech names Students of the Month

GREENVILLE — The students of the month for February 2018 from Greenville High School Career Tech Center are Rachel Unger and Nathan Remencus. Selections were made by the high school staff on the basis of service, reliability, and achievements in their Career Tech program.

Rachel, a junior in the Marketing program, has demonstrated outstanding leadership and hard work this year. As the Marketing program secretary, she always does what is asked of her, and goes above and beyond in helping others while offering a smile! Most recently, Rachel demonstrated her professional skills by placing first place in the region for her Interview Skills competition for Business Professionals of America. I look forward to watching Rachel compete at state and know that she will continue to achieve much success in all that she sets her mind to.

Nathan is a senior in the Automotive program at GHS Career Tech. Nathan has been a huge help with this year’s auto project. He has taken it upon himself to take a leadership role with the design of the project and has gathered all of the students behind him. After an unfortunate accident has taken him out of school for recovery, he has continued to keep the students on task through messages daily and keep tabs on project progress. Couple that with his excellent grades and attendance, Nathan is the perfect choice for student of the month.

Both students are very deserving of this award for February 2018. The students received a plaque, special parking space, and a gift certificate donated by the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe.

Congratulations, Rachel and Nathan!