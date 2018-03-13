All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir seeking members

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair is looking for talented young musicians for membership in the prestigious All-Ohio State Fair Band and the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir, traditions that date back to 1925 and 1963, respectively.

Dedicated high school musicians in grades 9 through 12 are encouraged to apply for membership, which is granted based on a number of factors including student ability and recommendation from choral or band directors. Participating students gain a unique musical and educational experience, as well as an opportunity to build many lasting friendships during a two-week stay at the Ohio State Fair.

Being a member of the Band or Choir offers a valuable challenge to learn and perform music of varied genres, as well as an opportunity to work with a staff of talented and motivational music educators from across Ohio. Interested high school students can follow the application links below to apply. Prospective All-Ohio State Fair Band members are also able to obtain an application from their school band director.

The application for the All-Ohio State Fair Band is available at http://www.aosfb.com/18apply18.html?camefrom=EMCL_2154172_91136704

The application for the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir is available at http://www.aosfyc.org/apply?camefrom=EMCL_2154172_91136705

Both deadlines to apply is Thursday, March 15.

The All-Ohio State Fair Band and All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir arrive at the Ohio Expo Center just days before the Fair opens, learning all of their music in a limited time. They remain housed on-site throughout the duration of the Fair and perform daily at various times and locations. In full, they will perform nearly 200 times during the 12-day Fair.