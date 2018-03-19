Arcanum Public Library going fine free

ARCANUM — Beginning in April, the Arcanum Public library will no longer be charging patrons for items returned late. Studies have shown that patrons with fines on their accounts are less likely to utilize the library, whether for materials or services.

The goal of the library is to be sure everything it offers remains available to everyone. The library is not just a place to check books out. It is an important feature in the community – a place for study and learning, connecting with others, researching the history of the area, finding materials on public programs, and much more.

For those patrons already with an overdue fine on their account, the library cannot eliminate them. However, if a patron is having trouble taking care of fees please give us a call or come in to discuss the matter.

To be sure materials are still returned, the library will be imposing fees on items that are lost, damaged, or not returned 30 days past the due date. Patrons with those fees on their card will be unable to check out items, but will still be able to utilize other services such as the computers, research in the library, and downloading e-books.

If there are any questions, don’t hesitate to call the library at 937-692-8484. Information can also be found on the website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org.