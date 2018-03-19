GNB donates to Arcanum-Butler Community Multi-Use & Agricultural Building

ARCANUM — Representatives from Greenville National Bank recently presented Arcanum-Butler with a check for $45,000 to support the district’s capital campaign underway to help fund the Arcanum-Butler Community Multi-Use & Agricultural Building.

“With their generous gift, GNB joins the campaign as “Trojan Level” donors. Trojan Level donors receive naming rights for a portion of the building, recognition on the donor wall, a commemorative framed photo, an invitation to the Ribbon Cutting reception and a “Trojan Way” limited edition keepsake. The Arcanum-Butler Local School District and Honorary Community Co-Chairs Janelle Brinksneader and Phil Garbig wishes to thank Greenville National Bank for their continued support and generous gift!,” said a representative.