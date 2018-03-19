Clean-up of Neave Township cemeteries underway

NEAVE Twp. — The Neave Township Trustees would like to announce its yearly cemetery spring clean-up for the cemeteries in Neave Township, Darke County which include: OakGrove, Pioneer, West Branch and East Zion.

Families and loved ones are asked to remove all decorations and items on and around the gravesites by Saturday, March 24 so the grounds can properly be maintained. These items include, but not limited to: shepherd’s hooks or similar type of, decorations/flowers not attached or sitting on monument.

Due to the upcoming mowing season the trustees encourage cooperation of all those who are involved with and or visit loved ones in the cemeteries to pay particular attention to the rules listed:

No trespassing after dark. No planting of any kind on lots. No rock edging or digging. When placing arrangements on gravesites all arrangements must be in the vase attached to the marker or a monument saddle arrangement. The only exception will be Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Father’s Day. All arrangements not in the vases or attached to the base monument must be removed or the arrangements can be removed by cemetery caretakers one week following these special occasions.

If questions in regards to the cemeteries in Neave Township, please call one of the trustees: Keith Godown, Ty House or Walter Wiant or the Oak Grove Cemetery Sexton, James Penny.

“We thank you for your cooperation in helping to keep our cemeteries beautiful for everyone,” said trustees.