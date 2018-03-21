Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market Vendor Open House

GREENVILLE — Calling all crafters, artisans, gardeners, farmers and bakers! Have you considered selling your items at the Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market? The market is presented by Main Street Greenville and they are looking for vendors! Celebrating its 20th year, the market will be open every Saturday morning, June 2 through October 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the courthouse.

Those interested in selling their items at the Farmers’ Market are invited to join Main Street Greenville for their Vendor Open House. This will take place at KitchenAid Experience (423 S. Broadway) on Thursday, March 22 from 7 to 8 p.m. Main Street Greenville will be answering questions, greeting returning vendors and helping new vendors sign-up for the 2018 season.

The market offers a variety of selling options, ranging from one Saturday to every Saturday of the season.

“The Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market provides a friendly and fun location for local individuals to sell their goods. If you’re looking for local produce in the summer months the Farmers’ Market is a great way to get the freshest goods and support local farmers,” said Crysta Hutchinson, Executive Director of Main Street Greenville.

If interested in selling goods at the Farmers’ Market, but are unable to attend the open house, contact Main Street Greenville for an application form at 937-548-4998 or info@mainstreetgreenville.org.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in Historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more about the organization, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org or call 937-548-4998. You can also like the organization on Facebook to receive updates on a regular basis (www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville).

