Deadline nears for grant application

DARKE COUNTY — Organizations, governmental units, and/or individuals that further presentation of education in the arts in Darke County are invited to apply for funds available from Darke County Endowment for the Arts (DCEA) for financial assistance to achieve their goals.

Projects available for consideration may include innovative plans and programs that increase the quality and stature of the arts, improve accessibility to the arts, enable collaboration between arts groups, give recognition to exceptional artistic achievements, or provide for the maintenance and development of arts facilities. To be eligible for funding, applicants must be located in or provide services to Darke County.

DCEA is a non-profit organization that receives and manages charitable gifts which are invested to produce income benefitting the arts in Darke County. Grants are offered annually to those seeking funds to fulfill worthy artistic goals within the community. Current DCEA trustees are Gary Brown, , Marilyn Delk, Roberta Feltman, Barbara Greiner, Becky Hartnagle, Andrea Jordan, and Mike Pressnall; Nicki Gillespie serves as the organization’s treasurer.

Grant applications may be obtained online at www.SupportDCEA.org or by writing to DCEA at P.O. Box 155, Greenville, OH, and at the law office of Gary Brown, 414 Walnut Street, Greenville. To be eligible for consideration, completed forms should be received on or before April 30 at 5 p.m.