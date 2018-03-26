Robbins shares stories of annie Oakley

GREENVILLE — Marilyn Robbins has authored another book about Annie Oakley. Her interest in Annie started when she became a volunteer at Garst Museum some 20 years ago.

Tasked with learning everything she could about Annie to share with museum visitors, it became her life’s passion to research and write about Annie Oakley. This is the fifth book that she has edited and compiled about Darke County’s favorite daughter. It is titled One or Two Eyes Open and contains notes and quotes from Annie Oakley and Frank Butler. The curious title is explained in the first story when Annie was questioned by a man who wanted to train his son in the correct way of shooting. He asked if she shot with one or two eyes open. Annie’s humorous answer is yours to find inside this lighthearted interesting book.

This book, along with Marilyn’s other titles, is available for $12 in the Garst Museum Store. All proceeds from the sale of Marilyn’s books are donated to Garst Museum.