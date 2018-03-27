Red Cross smoke detectors not part of recall

DARKE COUNTY — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling Kidde dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms—models PI2010 and PI9010 because they could fail to work in the event of a fire.

The smoke alarms installed by the Red Cross are not part of the CPSC recall. The Red Cross is installing Kidde model P3010L smoke alarms. The Red Cross urges homeowners not to remove Red Cross-installed smoke alarms from their homes.

As part of its Home Fire Campaign, volunteers and employees with the American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter have been installing free smoke alarms throughout their six County Region alongside partner Fire Departments, Churches and other community organizations. This program includes life-saving preparedness information, as well as free alarms and you can sign up by calling your local Red Cross office or requesting online at www.redcross.org/NMVO.

About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter has taught lifesaving skills, and provided disaster prevention, relief and recovery services to area residents for over one-hundred years. It is a proud fundraising partner with area United Ways, foundations, corporations and giving individuals. . For more information, please visit www.redcross..org/NMV.

