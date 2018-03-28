Help the Red Cross on Giving Day

GREENVILLE— Today, March 28, the Red Cross is asking everyone to support people impacted by disasters and #help1family on Giving Day. Donations provide hope and urgent relief such as food, blankets and other essentials to people who need it most. Giving Day is a 24-hour fundraising campaign supporting the work of the Red Cross, helping people across the country in need of emergency assistance. Donate by visiting redcross.org/givingday, or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10.

Nearly every eight minutes, the Red Cross meets a family that may have lost everything to a home fire or other disaster somewhere across the country. Your support on Giving Day will help in those minutes, hours and days after a disaster. Financial donations are a promise of better days ahead for those in our community who have lost everything.

On average, each year the Red Cross:

• Responds to nearly 64,000 disasters across the country providing hope and comfort to people in need.

• Trains and provides information to nearly 5.9 million people in first aid, water safety and other skills that help save lives.

• Collects nearly 4.9 million units of blood from more than 2.8 million volunteer donors to meet the needs of patients at hospitals and transfusion centers across the country.

• Provides nearly 391,000 support services to military members, veterans and their families.

• Helps more than 181 million people outside the U.S. through disaster management and disease prevention efforts.