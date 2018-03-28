‘Art at the mill’ opens new season

GREENVILLE — The new season of “Art at the Mill” exhibits opens Friday, March 30 at historic Bear’s Mill, featuring the vivid abstract art of Mikee Huber and Dustin Wagner’s intriguing blown glass creations.

An opening night reception from 6 to 8 p.m. will offer finger food and drinks as well as brief talks by the artists who will share information about their work, methods, and inspiration at 7 p.m. “Art at the Mill,” curated by Jan Roestamadji and Julie Clark, is free and open to the public.

“We are very excited about the colorful pieces that will enhance the rustic Clark Gallery, joyfully delighting the eye and the soul of viewers whether or not they consider themselves to be lovers of art,” said Roestamadji.

Beginning with this show, new “Art at the Mill” exhibits will open at the Clark Gallery the Final Friday of each month through November 30. Scheduled featured artists include photographers, sculptors, painters and potters plus much more.

“We hope that our eclectic lineup will attract new visitors to our historic location as well as please the faithful patrons who already are aware of Bear’s Mill and its charms,” said Marti Goetz, Executive Director of Friends of Bear’s Mill, the non-profit organization which owns and operates the site.

Dayton artist Mikee Huber describes her paintings as “controlled chaos,” which she feels not only reflects the reality of the abstract landscapes and pools of color she creates, but also the actuality of the busy lives lived by modern humans.

“Most of my paintings are untitled to allow viewers to establish their own personal emotional connection,” said Huber, who has worked as a graphics designer for more than 22 years. She says that she is inspired to create imaginative work that is also somehow calming and reflective by observing intriguing scientific imagery as well as by the textures and colors she sees while enjoying nature.

Shaping molten glass can be an arduous and somewhat scary adventure, but the endless possibilities presented by the medium excite and inspire glass-blower Dustin Wagner, who fell in love with the craft when his older brother built a studio in their hometown of Findlay. As he has worked in various studios across the country, demonstrating, teaching, and gathering knowledge, he has developed interesting bodies of work based on the exciting concept that glass can be anything. He fills sketchbooks with his ideas, then literally breathes life into his pieces, which are always striking and often breathtakingly beautiful.

Historic Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road about 5 miles east of Greenville. Hours of operation are six open days, Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Bear’s Mill at 937-548-5112 or www.bearsmill.org.