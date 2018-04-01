Greenville BPW Club to hear from young entrepreneur

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) April meeting will feature Lauren Roetgerman, owner and founder of Almighty One Ltd, a premium Christian athletic clothing brand based in Ohio.

The dinner meeting which will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 12 at the Brick Room at the Brethren’s Retirement Community will be hosted by the Membership Committee with Sonya Crist, chair, and committee members Tammy Dietrich, Peggy Foutz and Annette Sanders.

Roetgerman, a native of Minster Ohio will share with the group her story of how she launched her Christian Athletic Clothing line and how she juggles school, a part-time job and fitness while making time for her passion of running her business. New club members will also be inducted at this meeting and scholarship winners and their parents will be in attendance as well.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. The meeting is open to anyone who would like to learn more about the club. The cost of the meal is $12. For reservations please contact Vicki Cost by noon on Monday, April 9 at vcost@coxinsurance.com.