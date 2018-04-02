Liberty Township cemetery clean-up

LIBERTY TWP. — Spring clean up for all Liberty Township cemeteries will begin this month. Please remove all decorations by April 15.

The cemetery staff will begin removing old arrangements with the exception of those attached to monuments. This includes but is not limited to: Palestine Cemetery (UC-Palestine Road), Clemens Cemetery (Hollansburg-Tampico Road), Bass Cemetery (Ross Road) and St John’s Cemetery (Richmond-Palestine Road).

Please remember that cemetery rules prohibit glass containers, no planting of permanent shrubs/flowers and no digging on graves. This is to insure the safety of the cemetery workers and mowers. For questions regarding the cemeteries, please contact any Liberty Township Trustee.